Grambling State Obliterates First-Year D-II Program For NCAA Women’s Basketball Record 141-Point Win

I thought North Dakota State crushing Oak Hills Christian by 94 was going to be one of, if not the most, lopsided college basketball game of the year. However, the ladies from Grambling State would like you to hold their beers, because they just won a game by a staggering 141 points.

Grambling State took on the College of Biblical Studies a D-II School in Houston. This should go without saying, but the CBS Ambassadors women’s hoops program is far from a powerhouse. In fact, the school hasn’t even played a full collegiate basketball season yet. This is their debut season.

So, Grambling State’s unholy 159-18 beating makes a bit more sense.

A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game 👏🏽#Gramfam|#ThisIsTheG🐯🏀|#ChampionshipTalk💍 pic.twitter.com/YQqAUWwgQl — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 2, 2024

The Lady Tigers set a school record for points in a single game and eight players put up double-digit points totals of their own.

What’s even wilder is Grambling State isn’t exactly a powerhouse themselves this season. The team is 6-5 so far this season with the win over CBS being one of the more notable wins.

The Ambassadors did their part to make this NCAA women’s basketball margin of victory record a reality. They committed 57 turnovers and shot just 18.6%.

By halftime, Grambling State was already up 82-10, and that was after going on a 32-0 run to start the game.

Imagine seeing that game in person. It would be really sad to a certain point, and then at some point in the second half, it would click that you were witnessing something historic and it would be cool again.

Grambling State’s men’s team also played the CBS Ambassadors on Tuesday, only that contest was substantially closer. The Tigers came out victorious by a score of 84-72.

