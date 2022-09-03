It’s Put Up Or Shut Up Time For Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz

It’s officially time to find out what kind of player Graham Mertz is going to be.

The Wisconsin Badgers open at 7:00 EST against Illinois State, and all eyes are on the team’s quarterback.

As I’ve said many times before, our entire season rides on Mertz’s shoulders. Does that sound a bit much or perhaps harsh?

Maybe, but that’s the reality of the situation in Madison. The biggest thing that will determine whether the Wisconsin Badgers win 11 regular season games or only eight is Mertz’s right arm.

Wisconsin’s 2022 football season rides on Graham Mertz’s shoulders. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He’s been saying all the right things going into the season, and judging from his interviews, you’d think he has all the confidence in the world.

However, his stats over the past two years tell a very different story. His stats are so scary that the numbers put most slasher films to shame.

Will Graham Mertz finally live up to the hype? (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his two years as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback, Graham Mertz has thrown for 3,269 yards, 19 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, six lost fumbles and he’s completed just 60.8% of his passes. Last season, he threw 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and completed an abysmal 59.5% of his passes.

During that time frame, the Badgers compiled a record of 13-7. There’s not a single one of those seven losses that had to happen for any other reason than our passing game has just been atrocious.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz faces huge expectations in 2022. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Now, the former phenom recruit is in his third year as a Big Ten starting QB, and it’s time for him to either win or just get the hell out of the way.

Fans will revolt if we have a third season of not being able to push the ball down the field. It’s beyond frustrating to see the same mistakes happen over and over again.

To be clear, I don’t need Graham Mertz to be a star. We all know that’s not going to happen at this point. I’ll settle for just not screwing stuff up.

It’s time for Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz to put up or shut up. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

A 65% completion percentage and a 3:1 TD to interception ratio would be a gift from the football gods.

It’s time to find out whether or not Mertz can finally back up the talk and attitude we see in every interview. Is he the dude or is he not?

How will Graham Mertz do in 2022? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Let’s find out at 7:00 EST tonight against Illinois State. There’s no longer any room for excuses. Put up or shut up.