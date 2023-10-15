Graham Mertz’s Girlfriend Rocks Instagram With Bikini Photos

Videos by OutKick

Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans is going viral after dropping some new content on Instagram.

OutKick introduced the world to Loomans a few weeks back following Florida’s big win over Tennessee.

As you’d expect, the OutKick boost generated a ton of attention for the Florida QB’s girlfriend, and it appears she doesn’t plan on slowing down now that the spotlight is on her.

Alexis Loomans drops bikini photos.

Loomans, who is also Miss Wisconsin USA 2023, recently dropped a bunch of new bikini photos that blew up on Instagram.

She went from being relatively unknown in the content game to now dropping viral photos left and right.

It’s a story as old as time. Get a little attention and keep the momentum rolling. Loomans clearly understood the assignment.

Loomans is dating Florida QB Graham Mertz.

It’s certainly been a solid run recently for Alexis Loomans. She’s going viral on Instagram and her boyfriend just lit up South Carolina.

Mertz threw for three touchdowns and 423 yards Saturday against the Gamecocks. On the year, he has 1,474 passing yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. He’s shown some flashes that once had Wisconsin fans so hyped about him before he transferred out.

Now, his girlfriend has captured the attention of the internet and is lighting up Instagram. Are they technically a power couple?

Florida QB Graham Mertz is dating Alexis Loomans. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It seems like they haven’t reached that point yet, but the potential is certainly there if he keeps balling out and she keeps dropping bikini pictures. It’s all about momentum and she has a ton of it behind her at the moment.

Alexis Loomans certainly appears to be here for the long haul. There’s no doubt about that.