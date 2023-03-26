Graham Glasgow Signed With Detroit Lions To Be With Friends

Videos by OutKick

A lot of factors go into a veteran professional athlete deciding where he wants to play.

For some, it’s all about the Benjamins. Who is going to pay the most money?

For others, it’s a shot at a championship. They want to snag at least one ring before they hang it up.

And for some, it’s about the city. Maybe they want to play close to their hometown or in a state where they don’t have to pay income tax.

But when it comes to Lions guard Graham Glasgow, he just wants to have a good time with his pals.

(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This week, Glasgow signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Detroit Lions. He reportedly could have gotten more cash from the San Francisco 49ers or the Carolina Panthers, but the seven-year vet doesn’t care about superficial stuff like that. He just wanted “to play with some of my friends.”

“It just came down to I wanted to be a part of that O-line room,” he told MLive. “I wanted to be back with my buddies. I wanted to be a part of this team.”

We love a good wholesome sports story.

Glasgow returns to the Lions after three seasons with the Denver Broncos. In Denver, Glasgow appeared in 37 games and started 33 of them.

A University of Michigan alumnus, he originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection (95th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Round up the boys. Glasgow is back in The Motor City!