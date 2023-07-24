Graeme McDowell Explains That Professional Golf Is At Its Most-Pivotal Moment Since Tiger Woods Turned Professional

Videos by OutKick

Given that there seems to be an infinite amount of questions and no concrete answers about the agreed-upon merger involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, it’s been difficult to put into perspective how historic this exact moment in time could be for professional golf. Graeme McDowell, however, may have hit the nail on the head when it comes to a comparison of what we’re watching unfold.

McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who has made the jump to LIV, joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich’ on Monday morning and gave his inside and honest perspective about the entire situation.

The 43-year-old admitted that, like the rest of us, he doesn’t have a clue what the proposed merger between the Tour, LIV, and DP World Tour actually entails. But, on top of explaining that all tours should be looked at like a puzzle that has to find a way to fit together, this moment in golf’s history is the most significant since Tiger Woods turned professional in 1996.

“I look at the last 18 months, it’s been incredibly impactful, and there’s been a huge amount of negativity in our sport, but there’s also probably never been so many eyeballs on our sport either,” McDowell told Dakich.

“We’re potentially at one of the most-pivotal moments in our sport since Tiger Woods, in 1996, the greatest player of all time, who transcended our sport, came onto the scene.”

“We’re at a new watershed moment where, hopefully, this game goes to the next level.”

Tiger Woods literally changed professional golf forever the moment he turned professional in 1996 and officially arrived on the scene with a 12-shot victory in the 1997 Masters.

The PGA Tour merging with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and, in turn, LIV Golf would certainly be among the most impactful moments in this game’s history as well.

