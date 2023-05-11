Gracie Hunt’s Workout Fit Will Have You Sweating

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt is celebrating National Foam Roller Day by showing off her workout essentials, which include essentially everything known to man.

Side note: Happy National Foam Roller Day to all who celebrate!

Hunt took to her Instagram Thursday to put on a clinic on how to work out and what to work out in, and it included anything and everything under the sun.

Sunglasses? Check. Weird handcuff looking things? Check! Watch, ankle weights, fitness gun and fitness belt?

Check, check, check and check!

Gracie Hunt gets ready to workout as she prepares for Germany trip

Whew. I’m sweating just watching that, and it ain’t because it’s Gracie Hunt.

Granted, I pretty much gave up on the whole working out thing a while ago — probably around the same time my daughter was born. She’s nearly 2 now, so I guess that narrows it down.

I used to be big into it, though — I was a Division III college athlete for a historically bad baseball team, you know.

I feel like I know a thing or two about fitness essentials, and I’ll be honest with you — I’ve never seen so much packed into one workout.

There’s a lot to digest there. You have the Moko Sports Belt, which Google tells me is really just a fanny pack for runners. Gracie Hunt’s a runner, if you haven’t heard. I won’t go into details because last time I did that I found myself under attack from her mom.

Next on the list you have the Bobcat glasses, which are apparently ideal for “outdoor enthusiasts,” along with the Whoop 4.0, which is a $250 workout watch. I was more of a K-Mart brand athlete myself, but whatever.

Finally, you get the essential Bala Bangles, which are weights for your hands or feet, and the theragun, which Gracie used to do a little massaging on National Foam Rolling Day.

So, yeah — evidently a ton goes into a Gracie Hunt workout, but you also don’t become an NFL Heiress and social media influencer by laying on the couch all day.

In any event, Gracie’s excited for the NFL Schedule reveal today — including the team’s trip to Germany next fall — and so am I.