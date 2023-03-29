Gracie Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday In A Kobe Bryant No. 24 Jersey & Heels

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt spent the last few days of her Jordan year steamrolling Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas. She’s been riding that Super Bowl wave by pumping out nonstop content and soaking up all of the sun and attention this off-season.

The Chiefs heiress isn’t showing any signs of slowing down either. Wednesday is her birthday and she got her Kobe year off to a red-hot start with another addition to the off-season content collection.

Gracie Hunt attends Tao X Maxim Big Game Party (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for unKommon events)

Gracie dropped a Red Friday-style series of pictures to celebrate her big day. The post featured her rocking a black Kobe Bryant No. 24 jersey with bikini bottoms and heels.

The bonus to go along with the look is a list of “birthday wisdom” that she included in the caption. The list is comprised of 24 things she’s learned in 24 years. There are a couple of things noted on the list that standout from a content creating perspective.

On Gracie’s list are don’t worry about opinions, say yes and be spontaneous, and keep classy, sassy and a little bad a$$y – just to name a few. Those all sound like clues to keep the logs on the content fire.

Which makes sense since she seems to have fully embraced her inner influencer over the last few years.

The Chiefs Heiress’ Kobe Year Is Off To A Strong Start

Gracie’s coming off a strong year. She graced the cover of Maxim, ran a sub four hour marathon – at least she claims she did – after she signing up for it the night before, then played her part during an incredible Super Bowl run.

All of that is on top of a very strong Red Friday season. Much like Kobe did when he tried to top MJ’s legacy, she has her work cutout for her. But just like Kobe, she has a template to follow for the year ahead.

Chiefs heiress celebrates her birthday in a Kobe jersey (Image Credit: Gracie Hunt/Instagram/Story)

It’s hard to go back-to-back, but if anyone can do it it’s the Chiefs and Gracie Hunt. Never being satisfied is gift. It’s what drives the true greats.

If we can gather anything from the Kobe reference it’s that this is going to be another great year for Gracie and the Chiefs. She may not top her Jordan year, but there won’t be much, if any, drop off in her Kobe year.

The content party is going to continue until she’s ready to pass the torch yet again next year. Here’s to a strong Kobe year.