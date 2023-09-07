Grace Charis Takes A Break From Chasing Paige Spiranac In Some Cut-Off Shorts While Trying Her Hand At Archery

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac rival Grace Charis isn’t giving up on golf influencing. She’s still putting in plenty of hours on the course each week and doing her best to bring “extreme golf rizz” each time she steps foot on the grass.

That doesn’t mean she’s not adding a few more skills to her influencer tool belt. That’s not a bad idea, given the fact that the top dog in golf influencing is stretched out comfortably looking down on the rest of the competition.

Grace Charis takes a break from chasing Paige Spiranac (Image Credit: Getty)

When the time is right there will be a new top dog, but that time is not now. Rather than sit around and wait for that to happen, Grace is making some moves in other areas away from the golf course.

It sounds like a smart move on paper. Only time will tell if putting in time making content with her other interests will pay off.

Grace has been out on the water this summer putting in time wake surfing. Most recently, she picked up a bow and arrow for some target practice.

From the looks of it she either didn’t take her long to figure things out or this isn’t the first time she’s held a bow.

Chasing Paige Spiranac Can Wait, Right Now Grace Has Archery To Work On

After putting in some reps as an “Archery girl” indoors, she took things outside for some fresh air and some serious high level influencing.

In addition to switching up the scenery, Grace switched up her attire and the camera angle. All were expert decisions on her part and the results speak for themselves.

As far as I can tell Grace hit the bulls-eye with this shot. Even if she didn’t it was close enough and with everything else that she put into it that counts in my book.

I’m an effort first kind of guy. We’ll smooth out the details after that, but it all starts with effort and she put in a ton of it here.

Again, adding some surfing and archery to the mix looks like a smart move on paper and certainly doesn’t take away from her golf content.

As long as Grace isn’t abandoning the the course entirely she’ll be fine.