Governor of New York Says Parents Should Keep Masks on Kids

The left’s commitment to child masking is as relentless as it is endless, perfectly demonstrated Wednesday by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Despite the vast majority of the country moving on from the pandemic and pointless, ineffective masking, left wing politicians can never seem to let up on their commitment to pseudoscience.

Hochul exemplified this delusional rejection of reality by saying that to combat a surge in RSV infections among children, parents “might want to take these extra precautions” by forcibly masking their kids.

She just can’t let it go; even after the CDC surreptitiously lifted its recommendation in healthcare facilities:

As OutKick founder Clay Travis noticed, that’s not all she said:

Kathy Hochul wants New York parents to put their kids back in masks. She said this today. I’m telling you guys, this mask madness isn’t going away unless Democrats get destroyed in elections. pic.twitter.com/boMGw1lK1s — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

Incredibly, Hochul tried to suggest that this practice is normalized and should be normalized, while saying that there are “really cute masks out there,” which could make them more desirable to kids:

“By now kids are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask, it’s not as strange to them, it’s not as like—’What is this all about?’ There’s really cute masks out there, I’ve seen a lot of them.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaking at a press conference. Despite overwhelming evidence disproving her remarks, Hochul once again repeated misinformation that masks provide protection for children against respiratory viruses.

Hochul, even among liberal politicians in particular, has repeatedly demonstrated that her obsession with child masking borders on the fanatical.

Earlier in 2022, according to Fox News, she compared kids wearing masks to wearing shoes. Beyond that unbelievably inept analogy, she went on to claim that she was “proud” of parents and others like her who forced kids to comply, based on nothing.

Evidence Shows Hochul is Wrong About Masks

Just a few months ago, many of the locations around the world that had strict mandates had huge COVID case surges.

Earlier this year, a study on two neighboring school districts in North Dakota showed that there was no difference between the two based on mandates or how many children complied.

Comparisons from all over the world have disproved her assertions.

Just last year, Japan had a massive RSV outbreak despite universal masking compliance, directly contradicting her claims.

Yet because the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci say it works, she continues to push for endless, indefinite restrictions on normal childhood.

With New Yorkers just a few weeks away from voting between Hochul and Lee Zeldin for governor, it’s abundantly clear that a vote for Hochul means more anti-science extremism and the continued threat of forced masking for kids.