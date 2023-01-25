Gov Committee Will Consider ‘Equity’ In New Diet, Health Guidelines

Equity and inclusion are all the rage these days. And now they’re making their way into the food pyramid.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have announced their 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

The committee consists of 20 nationally recognized scientists tasked to “examine the relationship between diet and health across all life stages,” according to an announcement posted Thursday.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the DGA, it gathers every five years to tell Americans how to eat. Their advice is subsequently adopted by policymakers, schools, jails, hospitals and medical professionals.

But this time around, the DGA wants to make sure their nutritional advice is fair and inclusive.

“They’ll apply a health equity lens throughout their evidence review to ensure their recommendations to HHS and USDA consider factors like socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, and culture,” the announcement reads.

So we’re clear: Diversity, equity and inclusion are good things.

But the practice of making public health policy based on some idea of social justice is something that should concern everyone.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, black, white, Asian or purple — proper nutrition and exercise are universal. And fat doesn’t care about your feelings.

The DGA has a history of bad dietary advice.

The committee’s most famous brainchild, of course, was the 1992 Food Guide Pyramid. This handy chart taught kids throughout the 90s and early 2000s to eat 6-11 servings of bread, pasta and cereal a day. Fruits and vegetables? Eh, 2-4 is fine.

With that kind of advice, it’s no wonder 41.9 percent of U.S. adults are obese.

But, hey, maybe your diet has nothing to do with your weight at all!

Just ask Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, a member of the 2025 DGA committee. In a recent interview on “60 Minutes,” Stanford said obesity is simply a genetic problem.

Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity doctor at Mass General Hospital, says that most doctors do not understand obesity and have significant bias toward patients suffering from it. Dr. Stanford calls it “a brain disease.” Lesley Stahl reports, tonight. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/PUfIlKu3WJ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 1, 2023

“If you are born to parents that have obesity, you have a 50-85 percent likelihood of having the disease yourself,” she said. “Even with optimal diet, exercise, sleep management and stress management.”

There you go, kids. Don’t eat your vegetables. Don’t exercise. Just blame Mom and Dad!

Thus, it’s no surprise The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends pumping your kids full of weight-loss pills.

Aggressive treatment, including medication for kids as young as 12, and surgery for those as young as 13, is recommended https://t.co/CJ09ikpYVh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2023

Follow the science? Follow the money.

Government and corporate intervention in healthcare is growing more and more troubling, and the DGA is no exception.

According to a paper published in March 2022, 95 percent of the previous committee members had a conflict of interest with junk food companies and Big Pharma. The paper details how companies like Kellogg’s, Abbott, Kraft and General Mills pay off committee members to lie about what constitutes a healthy diet.

Don’t eat eggs and fruit for breakfast. Just have this delicious, sugary (name brand) cereal instead! Don’t go on a diet to lose weight. Just take some pills! Don’t exercise and take vitamins to strengthen your immune system. Just get the COVID jab!

Seeing a pattern here?

So these new committee members promise to create dietary guidelines that respect all cultures and socioeconomic statuses. But by the looks of it, they’re looking out for one population: themselves.