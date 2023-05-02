Legendary Musician Gordon Lightfoot Dies At 84

Videos by OutKick

Gordon Lightfoot has passed away at the age of 84.

The legendary Canadian singer died Monday in Toronto, according to Fox News. Representative Victoria Lord confirmed the news, but didn’t offer any details of what caused Lightfoot’s death at the age of 84.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced the news late Monday night stating, “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape.”

We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family,… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 2, 2023

Few musicians have had the kind of impact Lightfoot did during his career. His music has been popular for decades and across generations starting in the 1960s through today.

It doesn’t matter if you’re 75 or 35, when “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” starts playing in a bar, you sing. The man took a horrific boat sinking and turned it into an all-time great song.

As a Wisconsin native, I don’t know a single guy above the age of 25 who can’t sing the song word for word.

However, that wasn’t Lightfoot’s only major hit. “You can Read My Mind” and “Sundown” are both two of his most notable hits.

During his career, Lightfoot was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won the Juno award 17 times, which is Canada’s version of a Grammy.

No matter how you analyze Lightfoot’s storied career, the man was an absolute titan in the music industry. There’s also no doubt his songs will continue to live on, especially “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84. He released several major hits during his career. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

RIP to an absolute legend, and our thoughts and prayers are with Lightfoot’s family during this difficult time. The world of music lost a truly important and incredible figure.