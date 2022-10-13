Goose Is On The Loose At Dodger Stadium!

Talk to me, Goose!
Crashing the action at Chavez Ravine Wednesday night was a mysterious goose that casually waddled onto the field during a battle between the Dodgers and Padres.
It was an unprecedented sight for the NLDS broadcast but the action didn’t stop because of the loose goose. The game continued after a slight delay, with the bird still plopped on the grass.
With the Dodgers down 5-3 in the late innings, it didn’t take long for LA fans to start worshipping the goose as some kind of good luck charm to start a rally.
Dodgers crew members eventually got their talons on the bird.
The Dodgers ended up swallow’ing a loss, failing to close the two-score gap. The NLDS series is now tied at 1-1.
Twitter reacted to the fowl play:
