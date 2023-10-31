Good News! Emotional Support Alligator Allowed At Flyers Game

Videos by OutKick

Wally the emotional support alligator and influencer from Philadelphia is back. And finally past security check.

“WallyGator” is attending Monday night’s Flyers home game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center. An NHL photographer relayed a photo of the emotional support alligator entering the venue — weeks after being rejected entrance at a Philadelphia Phillies game.

It was a big day for Gator rights … as long as Wally stays away from the kiddos.

Wally first linked up with the Flyers’ unnerving mascot, Gritty — sparking the question: which one of these two would you rather be trapped in a room with?

My pick: Wally.

Wally the emotional support alligator makes his Flyers debut. pic.twitter.com/HB7Go1cEkf — Haley Taylor (@Haleytsimon) October 30, 2023

No Gator-Aid Allowed At CBP

Jonestown resident Joseph Henney owns the emotional support pet, who works as an influencer when it’s not watching sports.

Wally tried attending one of the Phillies’ season-end matchups against the Pittsburgh Pirates; unfortunately, Wally did not qualify as an emotional support animal at Citizens Bank Park.

According to Citizens Bank Park guidelines regarding emotional support animals: “Certified service dogs or service dogs in training for guests with special needs are welcome. All other animals are prohibited.”

The Flyers and Wells Fargo Center are apparently more progressive than that.

WallyGator, according to its socials, is a seemingly chill gator. saunters around different parts of Philly, fit with a vest and leash.

Are you kidding me. A #Phillies fan tried to come into game tonight with what they said was a “service animal.” An Alligator! Yes an Alligator. Thing’s I’ve never seen. This is it. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/H7A0FM0IYC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 27, 2023