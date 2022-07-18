Good Guy With A Gun Shoots & Kills Scumbag Indiana Mall Shooter

A 22-year-old Indiana man is being called a “hero” for his actions Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall outside Indianapolis where he ended a gunman’s rampage by pumping him with lead – legally.

Tragically, the gunman who opened fire in the mall’s food court, killed three people (one woman and two men) and injured two others before the “good Samaritan” pulled out his concealed weapon and ended the massacre.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. local time Sunday as the day was ending at the mall. Police say the adult male who began shooting with a “long gun.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers joined his police chief in commending the actions of the good guy with a gun.

“We do know that someone we are calling a ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight,” Myers said in a statement. “I am grateful for his quick action and heroism.”

As expected, the lib lib news organizations weren’t about to let this moment go without telling readers that good guys rarely stop bad guys with guns.

First up, Reuters, which couldn’t even let the blood dry before raising “questions”:

And CNN:

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association released its own statement tweet Monday morning. “We will say it again: The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” the organization wrote.