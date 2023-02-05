Golfers Brave Hail To Finish Third Round At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament

Videos by OutKick

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is taking place this weekend in the Bay Area of Northern California. Weather in this area is usually mild.

But after play was suspended on Saturday because of incredible winds players returned to more wind plus wind and HAIL on Sunday morning.

The weather is no joke at Pebble Beach this week for the @attproam. 💨😳



(🎥: josh_langley / Reddit) pic.twitter.com/MQd4YH1yb5 — Caddie Network (@CaddieNetwork) February 5, 2023

Since the third round couldn’t be completed on Saturday, the PGA faced tough scenario. The tournament was already scheduled to finish on Monday. But if players couldn’t play on Sunday, there was a real possibility of shortening the event to just three rounds. Not ideal.

Players brave tough conditions at Pebble Beach

Thus, players had to brave ridiculous conditions on Sunday morning. Those finishing up their third rounds had to wait for hail to be cleared from the golf course. Yes, actual pebbles of ice lay on the greens at Pebble Beach.

Not sure if those are the pebbles from which the course got its name.

Hail is sick. pic.twitter.com/P6TsLAtFYQ — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 5, 2023

Amidst the hail, players faced regular rain, too.

18th at Pebble Beach. Surely have to suspend this soon pic.twitter.com/zS4L6wJ7IQ — Golf Betting Club (@golfbettingclub) February 5, 2023

Grounds crew workers had to clear the hail and squeegee greens in between groups and shots. For some reason, one of them even wore a mask.

Ground crew at Pebble Beach. Outside. In the pouring rain. In a mask. In 2023. smh pic.twitter.com/WsUyeQJN8l — Ravenite Social Club (@kadbrand) February 5, 2023

For those of us living in the northern United States who love golf, braving snow, hail, wind and rain is part of the fun!

Glad to see the Californians getting a taste of true February golf.

The crazy part is that less than an hour later the sun was out and everything seemed fine. Even the wildlife came out from hiding.

There was even a rainbow appearance.

Joe Horowitz of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during a continuation of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

That’s the part we don’t usually get in the North.