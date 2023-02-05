Golfers Brave Hail To Finish Third Round At Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament

Videos by OutKick
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is taking place this weekend in the Bay Area of Northern California. Weather in this area is usually mild.
But after play was suspended on Saturday because of incredible winds players returned to more wind plus wind and HAIL on Sunday morning.
Since the third round couldn’t be completed on Saturday, the PGA faced tough scenario. The tournament was already scheduled to finish on Monday. But if players couldn’t play on Sunday, there was a real possibility of shortening the event to just three rounds. Not ideal.
Players brave tough conditions at Pebble Beach
Thus, players had to brave ridiculous conditions on Sunday morning. Those finishing up their third rounds had to wait for hail to be cleared from the golf course. Yes, actual pebbles of ice lay on the greens at Pebble Beach.
Not sure if those are the pebbles from which the course got its name.
Amidst the hail, players faced regular rain, too.
Grounds crew workers had to clear the hail and squeegee greens in between groups and shots. For some reason, one of them even wore a mask.
Twitter even added a handy “See the latest COVID-19 information on Twitter” button below the tweet. I wonder if the latest information recommends wearing a mask outside during a hail storm?
But I digress.
For those of us living in the northern United States who love golf, braving snow, hail, wind and rain is part of the fun!
Glad to see the Californians getting a taste of true February golf.
The crazy part is that less than an hour later the sun was out and everything seemed fine. Even the wildlife came out from hiding.
There was even a rainbow appearance.
That’s the part we don’t usually get in the North.
