Golfer Hailey Ostrom Tees Off In A Lake, SI Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Channels J-Lo & A Coach O Sighting

It was a tough weekend to be a Top 25 team
Week 2 of the College Football season delivered. There was chaos Saturday. Top 25 teams lost, or almost lost, games they should have won easily.
No. 1 Alabama was able to hang on to beat Texas in Austin by just one point. The Crimson Tide needed some help from the officials throughout the game to do so, but they managed to walk away with the win.
Texas was so close to being back their fans could taste it.
No. 6 Texas A&M wasn’t as lucky. Not only did they lose their game, they paid the Appalachian State Mountaineers more than a million dollars to travel to College Station and embarrass them at home.
The Aggies weren’t the only Top 25 team to pay money to a smaller school to come kick their ass at home. No. 8 Notre Dame did as well.
The Thundering Herd from Marshall gladly collected a large payday and a five point victory from the Fighting Irish.
No. 19 Wisconsin didn’t want to feel left out of the disappointment on Saturday, so they decided to not score a single second-half point at home against Washington State
To round out the crazy Saturday for the Top 25 teams, No. 25 Houston lost a double-overtime game to Texas Tech on the road.
App State may never be the same again
On the flip side of those upsets are the unlikely winners. The good folks in Boone, North Carolina took to the streets to celebrate after App State’s huge win.
As you can see App State is going to need a little while to recover from this one.
What a day. We can only hope there’s as much chaos in the NFL on Sunday! There are some interesting games slated for Sunday and some storylines to keep an eye on.
Baker Mayfield’s revenge game against the Browns, Aaron Rodgers and his new haircut and lack of weapons are in Minnesota, and a heartbroken Tom Brady is in Dallas tonight to take on Dak and the Cowboys.
If you see something that belongs on Sunday Screencaps send it my way @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.