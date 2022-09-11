Golfer Hailey Ostrom Tees Off In A Lake, SI Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Channels J-Lo & A Coach O Sighting

It was a tough weekend to be a Top 25 team

Week 2 of the College Football season delivered. There was chaos Saturday. Top 25 teams lost, or almost lost, games they should have won easily.

No. 1 Alabama was able to hang on to beat Texas in Austin by just one point. The Crimson Tide needed some help from the officials throughout the game to do so, but they managed to walk away with the win.

Texas was so close to being back their fans could taste it.

Texas Longhorns fans wildlin on college gameday 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8V1Vq2o0uV — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 10, 2022

No. 6 Texas A&M wasn’t as lucky. Not only did they lose their game, they paid the Appalachian State Mountaineers more than a million dollars to travel to College Station and embarrass them at home.

The Aggies weren’t the only Top 25 team to pay money to a smaller school to come kick their ass at home. No. 8 Notre Dame did as well.

The Thundering Herd from Marshall gladly collected a large payday and a five point victory from the Fighting Irish.

No. 19 Wisconsin didn’t want to feel left out of the disappointment on Saturday, so they decided to not score a single second-half point at home against Washington State

To round out the crazy Saturday for the Top 25 teams, No. 25 Houston lost a double-overtime game to Texas Tech on the road.

App State may never be the same again

On the flip side of those upsets are the unlikely winners. The good folks in Boone, North Carolina took to the streets to celebrate after App State’s huge win.

As you can see App State is going to need a little while to recover from this one.

Looks like App State is enjoying today’s win. pic.twitter.com/bSykwYHQv1 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 11, 2022

I mean, for real. Boone might never recover. pic.twitter.com/6wTmfaBTUp — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 11, 2022

What a day. We can only hope there’s as much chaos in the NFL on Sunday! There are some interesting games slated for Sunday and some storylines to keep an eye on.

Baker Mayfield’s revenge game against the Browns, Aaron Rodgers and his new haircut and lack of weapons are in Minnesota, and a heartbroken Tom Brady is in Dallas tonight to take on Dak and the Cowboys.

If you see something that belongs on Sunday Screencaps send it my way @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open.

Numbers from:

Georgia Southern was paid $1.423 million by Nebraska to play in Lincoln today.



GS just beat the Huskers 45-42, with 642 yards of offense.pic.twitter.com/yUzV8XEuDa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Her parents are so proud. No doubt. pic.twitter.com/T80ndDdnnv — Steven Thomas (@rsthomas1969) September 10, 2022

Early candidate for hurdle of the year pic.twitter.com/Dqcn7TNdT5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 10, 2022

pic.twitter.com/yybEwhjCba — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) September 10, 2022

Hey, look who it is. pic.twitter.com/hekb6m6xDv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 10, 2022

Seeing this shit in the dodgers padres game, this generation is COOKED beyond belief Lmfao pic.twitter.com/jqhULwd5Xo — Craig M. Kimbrel 🇺🇸 (@not_onions) September 10, 2022

Quinn Ewers is down, holding his shoulder.



Well, that’s no good. Via: FOX pic.twitter.com/JH8nZ9d08R — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 10, 2022

FIELD STORM AT TEXAS TECH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RYGeuzLQ5R — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

i’m just here for drinks pic.twitter.com/HmN18YTUUD — jules (@notsocooljules) September 11, 2022

Lev Bell is the Raging Running Back! Now do it to OJ.pic.twitter.com/K3I6IWvnPV — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) September 11, 2022