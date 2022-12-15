Golfer Put On Life Support After Being Hit With Club, Accused Attacker With Criminal History Released On $5,000 Bond

A 62-year-old golfer was reportedly attacked by a 22-year-old man during a round of golf at a Memphis-area public golf course earlier this month. The victim’s family says he is on life support while the accused attacker has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

According to local police, Mark Coleman hit a shot that landed near another hole on the course. As he proceeded to get his golf ball, Wesley Caldwell picked up the golf ball and threw it in a different direction.

The police report says that Caldwell quickly became enraged and struck Coleman in the head with a golf club. Coleman was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

WREG has reported that Coleman was put on a ventilator at one point following the incident.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following the December 3 incident and has since been released on a $5,000 bond after appearing before a judge on December 13.

The Memphis branch of the NAACP released a statement stating that it would like to see Caldwell’s charges upgraded from aggravated assault to attempted murder.

“While we continue to pray for Mark, we will also continue to demand justice for Mark and for all of those impacted by violence in our community,” the statement read in part.

Caldwell has a criminal history that includes aggravated assault in 2018, conspiracy to commit a crime, and retaliation against a public servant or witness. He was reportedly arrested for DUI and reckless driving in 2021 and arrested for DUI again in 2022.

Caldwell is scheduled for another court appearance on January 17.