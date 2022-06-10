Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya Wants To Be Las Vegas’ Next Mayor

Boxing’s golden boy and Holly Sonders beau Oscar De La Hoya wants a more regal title to his name.

He’s willing to settle on Mayor De La Hoya.

In a Q&A session on Inside Boxing Live With Dan Canobbio, the 49-year-old retired boxer was asked about another shot at running for President of the United States after hinting at a run ahead of the 2020 election.

De Lay Hoya informed the fan that his presidential aspirations are behind him, but he attested to having politics still on his to-do list.

“No,” De La Hoya responded. “No more presidential run.”

As part of his plan to jump into the political ring, De La Hoya is eyeing a potential bid for mayor of Las Vegas.

“There might be some opportunities in Vegas to run for mayor. Imagine that?” De La Hoya added, hyping up residents of LV eager to have a six-weight world champ as the city’s chief.

And Holly Sonders as their Mayoress.

“It’ll be interesting to see if I can make a run for mayor in Las Vegas.”

