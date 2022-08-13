Goldberg Done Apologizing To Bret Hart For Ending His Wrestling Career

Former professional wrestler Bill Goldberg is well aware of what happened in 1999 between himself and Bret “Hitman” Hart. Now, he’s finished apologizing for it.

Goldberg appeared on a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, hosted by professional wrestler and musician Chris Jericho.

The bad blood between Goldberg and Hart stems from an incident that occurred during a WCW event in Washington D.C. on Dec. 19, 1999.

During the match, Goldberg threw Hart into the ropes. When Hart bounced off the ropes and back toward the center of the ring, Goldberg sent a kick toward his Canadian-born counterpart. Of course, these moves are intended to miss their target by the narrowest margins, but Goldberg’s kick did the exact opposite.

Goldberg’s boot caught Hart square in the side of the head and sent him straight to the mat. He was later diagnosed with a concussion which forced him to retire the following year. Since then, Hart has blamed Goldberg for not just ending his career, but also causing him to lose out on millions of dollars.

Goldberg. (FilmMagic)

Goldberg says he’s finished apologizing

Goldberg’s appearance on Talk Is Jericho covered an array of topics from throughout his career, but eventually, the conversation turned to Hart. While Goldberg made it clear he understood why Hart was upset, he’s done apologizing after many failed attempts to mend their relationship.

“Yeah, but I get it. I mean, I understand to a point. But I’m like yeah, 100%. Bret Hart is still up here, man,” Goldberg said. “He’s an idol to anybody and everybody who would have ever been in this business. I’m a human being like everybody else.

“There was absolutely no malicious intent whatsoever. None. Zero. So does it bother me? Yeah. I’ll take it to my grave.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said that the years of feeling sorry and apologizing have taken a mental toll on him.

“I am kinda at a turning point,” Goldberg said. “I am done saying I’m sorry. I have said it a million times. I am not gonna continue to tear myself down. I’m done. I said I’m sorry. If he can’t accept my apology, it is what it is.

“You gotta move on. And I’ve moved on, so I won’t be breaching this subject too much more.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle