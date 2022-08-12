Former WWE Star Paige Contemplated Suicide After Sex Tape Leak

Former WWE star Paige, known by her real name Saraya-Jade Bevis these days, says she hit a low point in her life when her sex tape leaked in 2017. She even thought about suicide.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion talked about it on the The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Saraya said she found out about the leak from the person she was dating at the time.

They showed her a picture on Twitter. Her reaction to the picture, after realizing it was real, was to run out of the house and hide in the bushes. She got to the point where she didn’t want to live.

“I felt so f***ing stupid, and so embarrassed, and was I already like a f***ing coke head at this time, and loved to drink and shit like that, and that really f***ing got me to the point where I didn’t really want to be alive anymore, dude,” she said.

“It was f***ing awful. I just was so f***ing sad. I remember being like, ‘if my dad is disappointed with me, I don’t think I could be here anymore.'”

COLOGNE, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 11: Paige during WWE Road to WrestleMania at the Lanxess Arena on February 11, 2016 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

She’ll be back in the ring soon

A call to her dad to apologize turned things around for Saraya. His first response to the apology was to crack a joke about how a sex tape made Kim Kardashian famous.

He then dropped some knowledge on his daughter that instantly changed the way she was feeling.

“Who cares? You had sex. Everyone’s done it. Unfortunately you’re just in the public eye. It is what it is. You’ve got to suck it up. It’s gonna hurt for a little bit. People are gonna make fun of you forever. I just want you to know that I’m still proud of you and I’m not disappointed.”

Talk about a solid guy. I don’t know if everyone would have had the same reaction to learning about their daughter’s sex tape. But he’s not wrong.

As for fans hoping to see the former Diva in the ring again following her July exit from the WWE. That is happening later this year. Saraya is expected to appear in her parents’ wrestling promotion WAW.