Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Found Guilty Of NBA Healthcare Scam, Could Face Years In Prison

Former Boston Celtic Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis seemingly committed the most egregious foul of his career, but it took place away from the basketball court.

On Wednesday, Davis was found guilty of healthcare fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud by a New York federal jury. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Today’s conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud,” the District Attorney said.

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis was found guilty of various counts of fraud over an NBA healthcare scheme. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

MOST LIKELY FACING JAIL TIME

Davis was part of a group that included other former NBA players such as Will Bynum that accepted reimbursement for health treatments he never actually received. The scheme was devised by 2009 NBA first-round draft pick Terrence Williams.

The DA, however, was not having any of it. “While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA’s health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits,” Damian Williams told reporters.

Prosecutors alleged that Davis received more than $5 million in illegal funds despite making over $34 million throughout his playing career. The 2008 Celtics Champion last played in the NBA in 2015.

Davis will now await his fate from a judge in coming days. And although he’s not expected to get the maximum 20-year penalty, he could very likely be handed at least some time behind bars.