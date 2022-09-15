Basketball Mom Ordered To Pay $9k After Daughter Sucker Punches Opponent

In November, a mega-viral video showed a teen girl’s basketball player sucker punching her opponent in the middle of a game. Tira Hunt, the mother of the girl that landed the punch, was heard in the video telling her daughter to go after her opponent. Her daughter listened, and now the mom has been forced to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victim.

Hunt faced two misdemeanor counts from the incident in December, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.

Alice Ham, the victim’s mother, shared a video of her daughter being punched on Instagram. She alleged in the caption that “this mom told her daughter to ‘go and hit her’ and my kid gets an unprovoked sucker punch.”

In the video, you can see the two girls get tangled up a bit after Hunt’s daughter attempts a three-point shot. After both players get up from the court, Hunt’s daughter walks over to the victim and violently hits her in the throat area.

Daughter Of Ex-NBA Player

If convicted of the charges, Hunt faced up to one year in jail. But an Orange County Superior Court judge approved a diversion program instead.

On top of paying $9,000 in restitution, Hunt has to write a written apology to the victim, her parents, and the two basketball teams. She also has to go through anger management classes before returning to game. And has been forced to stay away from the victim, according to TMZ.

The teenage girl that threw the punch is the daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin. He played four seasons in the league.