Gio Reyna Rightfully Calls Out Gregg Berhalter After USMNT Manager Goes Public About World Cup Drama

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter elected to go public and air out some of the team’s dirty laundry following his team’s exit from the World Cup. In particular, he went on record discussing one player he wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with in Qatar.

It took U.S. soccer fans all of seven seconds to realize he was talking about Gio Reyna. Especially after the young Borussia Dortmund standout saw limited action at the World Cup.

“We had a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field,” Berhalter said at a gathering, according to Charterworks. “One of 26 players, so it stood out. As a staff, we sat together for hours deliberating what we were going to do with this player. We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was.”

Reyna didn’t appreciate Berhalter going public about the drama within the squad. On Monday he released a statement expressing his frustration with the USMNT manager.

“It is my belief that things that happen in a team setting ought to remain private. That being said, statements have been made that reflect on my professionalism and character. So I feel the need to make a brief statement,” Reyna wrote on Instagram.

After acknowledging that he let his emotions get the best of him and that he apologized to his teammates and the staff, Reyna specifically called out Berhalter for speaking about the drama in the first place.

“Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay “in house” so we can focus on team unity and progress. I love my team. I love representing my country, and I am focusing now only on improving and growing as a soccer player and a person,” Reyna wrote.

“I hope that going forward each person involved in U.S. Soccer focuses only on what is in the best interest of the men’s national team so we can enjoy great success at the World Cup in 2026.

Gio Reyna Has Every Reason To Be Upset With Gregg Berhalter

Berhalter is in the wrong here. The excuse that his comments were never meant to be made public is ridiculous. He said these things about Reyna at a leadership summit in front of other people a week after the USMNT’s exit from Qatar. He’s smart enough to know his words were going to get out.

Now that they’re out there, it’s tough not to side with Reyna.

What purpose does Berhalter throwing arguably his best young player under the bus serve? The fact that he made these comments a week after the team’s exit from the World Cup comes across as a last-ditch effort to save face.

After a poor run at the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter decided to throw Gio Reyna under the bus. (Photo by Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Berhalter was outmanaged in at least three of the four matches the USMNT played in the World Cup. You could argue he was outmanaged in all four. He rightfully got criticized for not playing Reyna and knows that he didn’t make quality adjustments in Qatar.

This could have, and should have, remained within the USMNT World Cup squad just as Reyna alluded to in his statement.

Berhalter may have coached the USMNT to the World Cup, but only managed one win in four matches, while benching one of his team’s best-attacking players.

If the USMNT’s goal is to remain average then Berhalter is the guy. But I think Reyna, his teammates, and every American soccer fan is hoping for much more than average come 2026 when the World Cup heads to North America.

