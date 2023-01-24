Gimme A Hell Yeah: Stone Cold Steve Austin May Return To WrestleMania

Wrestling fans are freaking out after reports that the WWE has courted ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to possibly return for WrestleMania 39.

The news would bring one of wrestling’s greatest stars back to the squared ring that he so legendary dominated throughout the 90’s and 2000’s.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin may return to WrestleMania 39 and wrestle. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to Fightful Select, the WWE reportedly approached Austin with a plan to have him face Roman Reigns – the current WWE Universal Champion. Sources told the outlet that the offer was for an “enormous amount of money.” The offer was reportedly the second one that the WWE offered to Austin, after he rejected the initial one against another ‘big name wrestler,’ last summer.

It’s unclear if Austin has agreed to it.

STEVE AUSTIN WOULD REPLACE THE ROCK

There had been reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be returning for WrestleMania to face Reigns, who is his real life cousin.

However, with The Rock continuing to become a massive movie star, the timing may not work out, which led to the pivot towards Austin.

In recent years the WWE has tried to bring back former legends for their WrestleMania event, including The Undertaker and even Austin himself. Last year, Stone Cold faced Kevin Owens in a “no-holds barred” match.

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place at Sofi Stadium for a two night spectacle on April 1st and April 2nd.

Another big name that may return? Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Champion actually showed up to Monday Night Raw last night and interfered in a main event match, leading fans to wonder if they will be seeing more of Lesnar in the months ahead.