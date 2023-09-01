Gilbert Arenas Destroys Former NBA Player For Claiming A Team In Lebanon Could Compete With The Nuggets: ‘Get The F*ck Out Of Here’

Videos by OutKick

Gilbert Arenas absolutely destroyed Rashad McCants for claiming his team in Lebanon would be competitive against NBA talent.

McCants was expected to be a major NBA player coming out of North Carolina in 2005, but failed to meet expectations. He had one solid season with the Timberwolves in 2007-2008 when he averaged 14.9 points a game, but was out of the NBA after just five seasons.

The former 14th overall pick then bounced around different foreign teams, and apparently truly believes Homenetmen Beirut in Lebanon could hang with an NBA team.

Rashad McCants roasted for claiming his team in Lebanon could hang with an NBA team. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gilbert Arenas destroys McCants for dumb basketball take.

With a tone and expression that looked like he was ready to cry, the legendary UNC Tar Heels player told Gilbert Arenas that his team in Lebanon would “have a chance” against defending NBA champions the Denver Nuggets.

“Get the f*ck out of here. Get the f*ck out of here. You all would lose by 200. Stop,” Arenas shouted at McCants in reaction to his insane claim.

You can check out the incredible exchange below. It’s truly hilarious.

Rashad McCants is absolutely out of his mind with this take.

The idea that a team from Lebanon could hang with an NBA team is absolutely comical. It’s almost like he knew he was lying through his teeth when he mad the claim but he said it anyways.

Lebanon? He thinks a team from Lebanon is going to hang with an NBA team? Insanity. My quick Google skills tell me a really good import player can earn $6,000 a month playing for a team in Lebanon.

There’s managers at Walmart who make significantly more than that. How is a team that pays right around an average American salary going to have the talent to compete against a team with guys earning $30 million or more?

It would be an absolute bloodbath, especially against the literal best team in the world.

Could a basketball team from Lebanon compete with the Denver Nuggets? (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Now, I will extend an olive branch to anyone out there who loves European basketball. Top teams like Olympiacos, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Turk Telekom, Fenerbahce and other teams in the top 10 of the Euroleague could definitely beat some NBA teams.

The best team in Europe could probably win three games in a 10 game series against an NBA team in the bottom 20% of the league. However, we’re talking about teams in Europe loaded with former NBA talent and the best players in the world not playing in America.

Those guys make millions or high six figures at the worst. That’s a lot different than a team in Lebanon.

Rashad McCants thinks a basketball team from Lebanon could hang with an NBA team. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

A truly unhinged take from Rashad McCants. One of the dumbest basketball takes I’ve ever heard in my life.