Gilbert Arenas Reveals Why NBA Players Date Strippers And Instagram Models: ‘Worst Women In Life’

Videos by OutKick

Gilbert Arenas thinks NBA players ending up with strippers and women in the sex industry has to do with scheduling.

NBA players spending time with women involved in the sex industry has come front and center ever since porn star Moriah Mills flamed Zion Williamson over an alleged failed relationship.

Mills, who shot pornography for some of the biggest production companies in the industry, was suspended from Twitter after suggesting she might release sex tapes featuring the New Orleans Pelicans star.

The entire situation has been incredibly embarrassing for the NBA. While some might speculate NBA players want to spend time with strippers and porn stars because they want to party, Arenas thinks it’s much simpler

The schedules are just similar and easy to combine.

Gilbert Arenas explains why NBA players end up with “the worst women in life.”

“Think about the other sex that’s free between noon and seven o’clock. Strippers. Instagram models that ain’t got sh*t to do in life. All the sophisticated women at work. They at work. Why you think we in the malls? Subconsciously, ‘Sh*t, strippers gotta get their outfits pretty soon,'” Arenas said during an appearance on the “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.”

He further added, “Our schedules match up with the worst people, the worst women in life.”

Arenas doesn’t hold back with his opinion of the Zion Williamson/Moriah Mills drama.

It’s worth noting this take from Arenas is a lot better than his first one on the situation. His initial reaction was to suggest athletes should just have the women come over to make it rain.

That’s a terrible idea for too many reasons to list. You can read a full breakdown of why that’s idiotic here.

However, this take is unique, and while I’m not sure it makes any sense, he seems very confident in his opinion.

Let’s just take a look at his argument for a moment. Strip clubs aren’t popping until the sun goes down. That’s the same time NBA games are being played.

Zion Williamson is involved with some serious drama with porn star Moriah Mills. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

However, strip clubs are either closed or completely dead during the day with the JV lineup working. That’s not my opinion. That’s a fact for anyone who has ever stepped foot in a strip club.

As for Instagram models, do they do anything at all? They can take a dozen photos in 15 minutes and fill up the content schedule for two weeks.

It really does seem like Gilbert Arenas might have nailed this take once you give it some thought.

Now, are they truly the “worst” women out there? Like any other industry, there are good and bad people. OutKick readers know plenty of women in the game who are incredibly entertaining. However, Moriah Mills’ recent social media activity should serve as a cautionary reminder of what can happen if you choose wrong.