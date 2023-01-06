Giddy Up! Shania Twain Is Back With New Music And Looks Amazing

“Let’s go girls!”

Shania Twain may have to change her famous opening line to “Let’s go everybody!” as the country pop superstar has released her brand new single, “Giddy Up!”

And it’s pretty damn good.

I can just see it now. Hammered drunk people all across the country singing that song during her upcoming full U.S. tour.

That chorus is so catchy that soccer moms are going to be bobbing their heads while they wait in parking lots for their kids to get done with practice, and you know once that song comes on at a bar people are gonna be jamming out to it while doing Green Tea shots and crushing vodka sodas.

But not only does Shania prove that she still has it with the first single of her upcoming eagerly anticipated album, “Queen of Me,” but she is also wowing people by just how good she looks.

The 57-year-old Shania IS impressing us much.

Shania Twain’s new album “Queen of Me” comes out February 6th (ShaniaTwain.com)

Shania Twain has a new album coming out in less than a month. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Shania Twain shows that she still has it even at the age of 57! (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Shania has been making media press rounds including a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she discussed the motivation behind her new album.

At the heart of it, Queen Of Me is a very celebratory album ❤️ I can't wait for you to hear it – not long now!! I'm counting down the seconds to February 3rd!! 🥰 https://t.co/XNlVkndfmT



Thank you for having me @stephenathome @colbertlateshow! pic.twitter.com/stKXdLxrGJ — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) January 5, 2023

SHANIA WILL BE TOURING THE COUNTRY THIS YEAR

“Queen of Me” will be released everywhere on February 6th. The 5x Grammy Award winner and country music’s best-selling artist will then head out on tour beginning at the end of April.

What’s great about Shania Twain is everybody loves her. She isn’t really involved in any drama – you don’t hear her doing terrible things or being a bad person. Instead, everyone has great things to say about her and she’s extremely generous. Kind of a breath of fresh air when so many musicians and celebrities turn out to be pretty crappy people.

She’s an innovator and an inspiration and an icon both for aspiring females as well as musicians.

And the fact that she’s now ready to dominate once again at the age of 57?

We should be telling her, “Let’s Go Girl!”