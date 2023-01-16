Sunday’s win over the Vikings was monumental for the Giants and Isaiah Hodgins was a big factor. The 24-year-old wide receiver played a massive role in the game and did so on a bum ankle.

New York, which made the NFC Wild Card game at 9-7-1 in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach, reached the NFL Playoffs just twice since 2008. It won the Super Bowl in 2011 with Eli Manning at quarterback and lost in the Wild Card in 2016 during Ben McAdoo’s first and only full year at the helm.

The Giants traveled to Minnesota to face the 13-4 Vikings and it was all buisness.

That isn’t entirely true. They had some fun in the second quarter and dialed-up one of the most famous trick plays in football.

But other than that— all business. New York won 31-24 and celebrated accordingly in the locker room.

WALK IN YOUR TRAP, TAKE OVER YOUR TRAP pic.twitter.com/ZznftiQSTV — Carly (@carlymersky) January 16, 2023

At the forefront of the massive victory was quarterback Daniel Jones. The former No. 6 draft pick went 24-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 78 yards on 17 carries as the team’s leading rusher.

Most of the offense, clearly, came through the air.

And on the receiving end, Hodgins was the leading receiver with eight catches for 105 yards and a score.

Isaiah Hodgins has super glue for hands… pic.twitter.com/mn6gFrAxUF — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 15, 2023

He also played a crucial role in the run game as a blocker.

Hodgins with an awesome block at the point of attack on the early Barkley touchdown run. He keeps his feet running and stays connected. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/eAnEU2EkXx — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 16, 2023

If Hodgins’ day wasn’t impressive enough, the former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State played the entire game on an extremely swollen ankle. He shared a photo from the training room before the game and it looks uncomfortable, to say the least.

Isaiah Hodgins’ ankle BEFORE the Wild Card win. (Image courtesy: @isaiahhodgins/Instagram)

Hodgins played through his ailment, had the best performance of his career, and helped lead the Giants to its first playoff win in over a decade. Imagine what his ankle looked like after the game?!