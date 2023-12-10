Giants’ Tommy Devito Now Has A Beer Named After Him

Videos by OutKick

With just three NFL starts under his belt, Tommy Devito is already a legend in New Jersey. And now, the New York Giants rookie quarterback even has his own beer.

Jersey City-based 902 Brewing Co. introduced an Italian pilsner called “Tommy Cutlets” this week in honor of the young QB. An Italian pilsner is a light beer made with a dry hopping process, but the can describes it best: “Crisp. Clean. Fuggedaboutit.”

The can is, of course, Giants colors and features Devito’s old Italian hand gesture that quickly became social-media famous. It reads, “This one is for QB1. The Jersey guy. The underdog story.”

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Devito is a New Jersey native. In fact, he still lives there with his parents. And now, he’s living the NFL dream.

“This season was looking pretty grim until a Jersey guy stepped in and breathed some life into it,” 902 Brewing wrote on Instagram. “Celebrate our hometown hero with this local brew in the taproom or in the comfort of your own home!”

The brewery even sent sixers of “Tommy Cutlets” to the Giants facility for the team to try after practice on Wednesday.

Tommy Devito gave "Tommy Cutlets" beer to teammates



(via @sterlingshepard /Tiktok) pic.twitter.com/NbVEcKBQdf — Kicks (@kicks) December 9, 2023

Originally third on the QB depth chart, Tommy Devito got his shot after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries. The 25 year old has thrown for 697 yards and seven touchdowns in his young NFL career, and he’s led the 4-8 Giants to back-to-back wins heading into Week 14.

Taylor is clear to return, but Devito will get the start Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Gotta play the hand that’s hot! And if the Giants get the win, they’ll surely bust out some celebratory Cutlets.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.