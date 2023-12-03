Giants Star Player Got Shot Down On Instagram By Shohei Ohtani

Videos by OutKick

Teams are pulling out all the stops to sign all-world free agent Shohei Ohtani. But efforts to reel in the notoriously private superstar aren’t limited to organizations or executives.

Even players are getting in on the action, albeit with limited success.

The San Francisco Giants have long been rumored to be interested in pursuing Ohtani, unsurprisingly, given his talent and the team’s desperate need for offense. And the Giants best player, starting pitcher Logan Webb, is doing his part to try and bring Ohtani to the Bay Area.

Except that according to Webb, it hasn’t gone particularly well so far.

Webb told the San Francisco Chronicle that he desperately wants Ohtani on his team, going so far as to try and follow him on Instagram and drop some subtle hints. Except he couldn’t get a follow back.

“I think all 30 teams can imagine what it’d be like to have that guy,” Webb said. “I’ve said it before, he’s the best player on the planet, one of the best players of all time. I have strong feelings: I would love for him to come and play in San Francisco. I’ve tried to follow him on Instagram, and he didn’t follow me back so I didn’t get very far there.

“I think we’re trying as hard as we can, from what I’ve heard. He’s that guy. You can just put his face on all the billboards around San Francisco, he’s one of those guys who changes everything. I think the city has been kind of searching for that type of guy for a while, and Ohtani is one of a kind.”

NEW YORK – Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in action during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 25. The Angels defeated the Mets 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani Free Agency May Be Nearing The Finish Line

Despite Webb’s best efforts, most of the rumors around Ohtani’s free agency have centered around the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. And other rumors have now connected the Blue Jays to a potential Juan Soto trade.

If that’s the case, it’s hard to see Toronto adding both players. Meaning it could be down to the Dodgers and Cubs. Unless Ohtani’s willing to return to the hometown Angels. With the winter meetings effectively starting Sunday, the process may soon come to a close.

On top of shaping the future of one lucky organization, Ohtani’s signing would allow the rest of the free agency market to move forward. Pitchers like Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and hitters like J.D. Martinez and Cody Bellinger may all be stuck in a holding pattern as teams wait to hear from Ohtani’s camp.

It’s hard to imagine that after as dramatic and important a snub as ignoring Logan Webb’s follow, he’ll be picking the Giants. Unless that’s exactly what he wants us to think.