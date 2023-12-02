The Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Situation Sounds Like A Bit Of A Mess, And Also May Be Wrapping Up

Videos by OutKick

The Shohei Ohtani free agency process has captivated the baseball world since the end of the World Series, despite precious few leaks.

And there’s a pretty clear reason why: Ohtani and his agent Nez Balelo from CAA, are extremely protective of every bit of news and information about him and the process.

A new report from The Athletic on Balelo and his backstory contains a few interesting revelations about Ohtani’s free agency. Specifically, the lengths that he and his team are willing to go to keep things close to the chest. According to the story, Balelo and CAA employees instructed executives to park in specific locations, and had them escorted through different elevators and waiting rooms so they wouldn’t run into each other.

Except most of the executives stayed at the same hotel across the street from the CAA offices, meaning they inevitably spotted each other anyway.

“I got a kick out of that, because all the teams stayed at the same hotel, at this Intercontinental,” one executive quoted in the story said. “It’s like this air of secrecy, then I roll into the hotel, and see (two other executives).”

“They were trying to control the whole thing,” he continued. “There was this effort made to make it this clandestine — nobody knows who’s here. And then we all had dinner at the same restaurant.”

No One Seems To Know What Shohei Ohtani Wants

According to the story, Balelo, to keep in Ohtani’s good graces, has kept extraordinarily tight control over any information coming out of the free agency process.

And he’s essentially instructed teams to follow suit or risk losing out on the most desirable free agent in MLB history. The Athletic’s writers also detailed how difficult it can be to get information out of Ohtani himself. He hasn’t spoken to anyone in the media for roughly four months. Even when playing, he’s available to the media only after pitching, and even then for just a few minutes at a time.

That was a purposeful choice by Ohtani and his representatives, specifically because they spend so much time on a carefully crafted public persona. But reporter questions are unscripted and thus could lead to answers or stories that don’t fit what they want the public to see or hear.

Thus, no one really knows what Ohtani wants, or who he actually is. Other than what Balelo and the rest of his team have released. The Angels in particular were endlessly deferential to both Ohtani and CAA, leading to a bizarre situation on Ohtani’s arm injury late in the season where it seemed like the Angels had exacerbated it. Only for news to break later that Ohtani himself had denied an MRI.

And any team that acquires his services will have to take those bullets too.

But Which Team Will It Be?

Rumors over where Ohtani wants to go have been flying, based mostly on guesswork. The Red Sox at one point were considered potential favorites. Mostly because of his shoe deal with New Balance.

A new Jeff Passan report Friday said that there were now three favorites, according to other executives. The Dodgers, Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. Another MLB personality with experience on ESPN and other outlets claimed that the Cubs made an offer that was rebuffed. Meaning it’s already down to just the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

#Ohtani update….as expected cubs made an offer . it is believed by many that its down to dodgers and blue jays . — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) November 30, 2023

Other rumors have said Ohtani’s always known where he wants to go. But given the secrecy involved, it could all be speculation.

The winter meetings start Monday in Nashville, with Ohtani widely expected to make a decision either during or shortly after the meetings. Seems like Dodgers, Cubs and Blue Jays may get some clarity in the next few days. If Balelo and Ohtani allow it, that is.