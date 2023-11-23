Giants Rook Instantly Regrets NSFW Rant Against Washington Commanders

Videos by OutKick

New York Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks wishes he had kept his mouth shut after Sunday’s win against the Washington Commanders rather than clowning the team for skipping him in the 2023 draft.

Banks dropped following the G-Men’s 31-19 win.

In his postgame rant, which he streamed live on Instagram, Banks mocked the Commanders for not selecting him at No. 16 in the NFL Draft but instead choosing CB Emmanuel Forbes. The Giants then picked up Banks with the 24th overall pick.

Then Banks ripped into lead Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin and his disappearing act on Sunday after McLaurin posted a meager five catches for 43 yards.

Banks said he watched the video later and was immediately ashamed of his passionate response.

“I love being a Giant. It was nothing against the Giants,” Banks said on Wednesday. “It was a little friendly trash talk that I took too far.”

Giants rookie CB Deonte Banks says he made a “bad decision” by taking his Washington trash talk a bit too far, it was “unprofessional,” and it’s a lesson learned pic.twitter.com/t2Pik8Pp7A — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 22, 2023

Banks’ rant received mixed reactions. Carl Banks, the ex-Giants linebacker, admitted that the rookie went too far with his postgame reaction.

In the video, Banks said Washington “could’ve came and got me at [pick] 16, and they didn’t. Now I’m 2-0 against you bum-a** boys.”

Banks added, “F**k the Commanders. They think they slick. They gonna see me two times a year until the end of my career.”

For all the trash talk Banks delivered, the rook was also guilty of surrendering a touchdown to wideout Jahan Dotson in the game.

Banks’ rant wasn’t the only story after the game. FedEx Field suffered a hiccup when the venue’s access to hot water shut off, leaving locker room showers with only cold water.