Giants QB Tommy Devito Gives His Definitive Italian Food Rankings

New York Giants quarterback Tommy Devito will get the nod again on Monday night when the team takes on the Green Bay Packers.

However, while his focus is likely on the task at hand — beating the Packers — Devito found some time to give his thoughts on some Italian dishes.

Not sure if you realized this, but Tommy Devito is Italian.

Now, you can’t go wrong with Italian food, and truth be told, I’ve always been a little jealous of people who grew up with it. I grew up around Pennsylvania Dutch, which although it has its occasional hits, is not the feast for the senses that Italian food brings to both the proverbial and literal tables.

You’re sure to get some happy customers with a nice plate of chicken parmesan. Not so much with a plate of scrapple (look that up if you’re unfamiliar. Bon appetite).

So, I was anxious to hear Devito’s takes which he gave alongside social media sensation Cugine.

They started with pasta talk and there was at least one shocking decision.

Now, I’ve got to say, as great of a job as they did on this video, I didn’t love the Giants’ social media teams’ methodology. They threw out foods and made Devito and Cugine rank them without knowing what the other foods would be.

The blind ranking is inherently flawed. That’s because if you put spaghetti at No. 5 there’s nowhere to put the next item below it whether that’s fettuccini alfredo or a cat turd rolled in cinnamon.

Sorry, you put spaghetti at No. 5. Cat turd with cinnamon has to be at least No. 4. Them’s the rules.

See? Flawed. Not very scientific either.

Anyway… Where were we?… Oh yeah; pastas.

Tommy Cutlets 🤌



Blindly ranking Italian foods with @meals_by_cug pic.twitter.com/QhIR1EGC4X — New York Giants (@Giants) December 7, 2023

I thought Ravioli was right where it should be, and it was nice to see linguine with clams get its due, but lasagna was hosed here. I mean no one dislikes lasagna. The spectrum of lasagna likability only goes from “Eh… alright, give me a small piece” to Garfield.

And if I’m being honest, penne with vodka sauce is fine. Fine. It’s not a clear-cut No. 1.

But those dudes are Italian and I’m not so what do I know?

Next, they moved on to entrees. A lot of them went over my head. Some of them I had only ever heard of on episodes of The Sopranos.

Chicken Fracese? What the hell is that?

It’s nothing, apparently, because it withered away down in the No. 4 spot, while shrimp scampi and eggplant parm quickly trounced it.

No. 1? Cutlets.

It sounded to me like both fellas applauded the cutlet’s versatility. I can respect that, although I’m still reeling from that preposterous lasagna snub.

It’s just such a crowd-pleaser…

