Giants QB Daniel Jones: Now Not The Time To Talk Contract Option

It’s been a rocky run for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He seems to be good enough to be a starter in the NFL, and that’s the role he currently holds.

But is he good enough to be a starter on a good team?

That is the question for the Giants, who have decision to make on Jones here real soon. In fact, that decision will need to take place within the next month.

The decision? Whether to exercise the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract.

Jones discussed the subject in a Zoom meeting with reporters on Monday, when the Giants’ started their offseason program under new head coach Brian Daboll. For the record, Jones said he’s not really focused on the aforementioned money matters at the moment.

“There will be a time and a place for those conversations,” he told reporters. “We’ll see and we’ll take care of that, we’ll do that when it comes up. But I’m focused on what we’re doing here and preparing and taking advantage of every day we have here together.”

The Giants are a meager 12-25 when Jones has started during his three NFL seasons. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones finished with 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season, missing six games with a neck injury. He also threw seven picks.

He also had one of the league’s most memorable scrambles for almost-scores. Overall, he’s rushed for 1,000 yards and five TDs, throwing for 45 scores and 29 interceptions.

Is all that worth $22.38 million, which is how much the Giants will owe Jones in 2023 if they pick up the option? Only the Giants can decide.

As of now, they either haven’t decided or have decided and that’s why the option is still hovering over the franchise and the man they hoped would become their next franchise QB.