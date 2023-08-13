Giants QB Daniel Jones Goes Undercover At Hugo Boss At Goes Unnoticed

Danny Dimes is a BOSS.

Hate him or love him; Daniel Jones has a good sense of humor. DJ showcased his funny bone during an undercover shift at a Hugo Boss store in New York.

The viral video featured the Duke product getting laughs from talking to unsuspecting customers.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks for a pass against the Chicago Bears 1 at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

While some of them claimed to be football fans (even featuring one Giants fan), almost none of the clientele noticed that a real NFL quarterback was helping them.

Most people understandably didn’t suspect the average-looking Jones to be an NFL athlete; then again, how often are most department stores hiring a 6-foot-5 behemoth to sell V-Necks?

WATCH:

Jones will have to sell Giants fans on his future as the franchise QB. DJ signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in the offseason.

The 26-year-old thrived under first-year head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system but still has to overcome a 17-19 career record as a starter for the Giants.

Fellow New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulled off a similar stunt in 2015 when he disguised himself as a front desk employee at Chuze Fitness. The ex-Green Bay Packer wasn’t as sly as Danny Dimes.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

