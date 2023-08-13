Giants QB Daniel Jones Goes Undercover At Hugo Boss At Goes Unnoticed

Videos by OutKick

Danny Dimes is a BOSS.

Hate him or love him; Daniel Jones has a good sense of humor. DJ showcased his funny bone during an undercover shift at a Hugo Boss store in New York.

The viral video featured the Duke product getting laughs from talking to unsuspecting customers.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks for a pass against the Chicago Bears 1 at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

While some of them claimed to be football fans (even featuring one Giants fan), almost none of the clientele noticed that a real NFL quarterback was helping them.

Most people understandably didn’t suspect the average-looking Jones to be an NFL athlete; then again, how often are most department stores hiring a 6-foot-5 behemoth to sell V-Necks?

WATCH:

Daniel Jones goes undercover 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/b9UejeVHdl — New York Giants (@Giants) August 13, 2023

Jones will have to sell Giants fans on his future as the franchise QB. DJ signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in the offseason.

The 26-year-old thrived under first-year head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system but still has to overcome a 17-19 career record as a starter for the Giants.

Fellow New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulled off a similar stunt in 2015 when he disguised himself as a front desk employee at Chuze Fitness. The ex-Green Bay Packer wasn’t as sly as Danny Dimes.