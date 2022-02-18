Giants QB Daniel Jones Admits ‘I Haven’t Played Well Enough’

Videos by OutKick

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones now admits what most pundits have been saying for the better part of three seasons: he hasn’t met expectations.

“I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games to this point,” Jones, the former sixth overall pick, admitted during an appearance on the Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast.

Sacks taken in less than 2.5 secs this season:

▪️ Carson Wentz – 11

▪️ Daniel Jones – 11 pic.twitter.com/alQdG4xgp8 — PFF (@PFF) March 3, 2021

When he enters his fourth pro season in the fall, Jones will do so with just 12 wins in 37 career starts for New York. He’s completed less than 63% of his passes, but has relied more on dinking and dunking than explosive plays.

“I’m certainly the one responsible for how I play and I take that very seriously,” Jones told Rannan.

Jones, who threw just 10 touchdowns and had 7 interceptions in 2021, is aiming for both a personal and team turnaround under new head coach Brian Daboll, telling Raanan: “That’s what I am focused on. And making sure I’m improving as a player as we go through this offseason and into next season, so I am able to put this team in a position to win games.”

The Giants have won 10 or more games just once in the last 11 seasons, and improved play from under center would go a long way towards nudging New York back into contention.

“I’m focused on myself, improving me and improving the team,” Jones added. “Trying to help everyone move forward is my job as a quarterback. That’s where my focus is.”

Time will tell whether Jones ends up turning a corner for the franchise or keeps the Giants feeling blue.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF