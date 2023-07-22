Giants Prospect Sells Out And Dives Into Dugout For Unreal Grab

Videos by OutKick

We’ve got ourselves one hell of a grab from a catcher in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Brett Auerbach is a utility player for the Eugene Emeralds, San Francisco’s High-A affiliate. He plays second base, third base, center field, left field, and even catches.

However, he has only strapped on the catcher’s gear in five games this season.

Still, it only took five games for him to throw down a doozy of a defensive effort.

The Emeralds were taking on the Hillsboro Hops when a batter fouled a pitch high and toward the Eugene dugout. the 26-year-old got on his horse until said horse wasn’t going to get him to that ball in time.

So, he dove with reckless abandon straight into the dugout, snagging the ball in the process for the out.

.@SFGiants prospect Brett Auerbach put his body on the line for this acrobatic grab. 😮 pic.twitter.com/81vL7Wdzkb — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2023

God, I love that kind of stuff.

The Giants prospect could’ve easily pulled up as he approached the dugout and no one would have thought anything of it. Perhaps all that gear made him bracer, or maybe he is just “that dude” and the utility man out of Alabama will do what it takes for an out.

It does help that he’s diving into his own dugout. Your teammates will at least try to break your fall. Had that been to the first base dugout some Hops players and coaches may have decided to freshen their sunflower supply as they saw him barreling down on him.

And speaking of the Hops, even they had to concede that Auerbach threw down one heck of a play.

Great stuff from Auerbach and congratulations on a well-deserved spot on the MiLB end-of-season highlight reel.

