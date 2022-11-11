Giants Legend Eli Manning Teases Hot New Hip-Hop Track; Goes Nuclear On The Mic

It ain’t no lie; E.L.I.’s that guy.
New York Giants legend and fourth-quarter comeback king Eli Manning hopped on the mic to spit bars on a brand-new anthem for Giants Nation.
“1 on 3” by the New York Hip Hoppers — led by rapper Fivio Foreign, featuring Manning and ex-Giants guard Shaun O’Hara — was teased Thursday — expected for release Friday.
Sporting a CELINE banana yellow hoodie and a fuzzy bucket hat, Eli fed his hip-hop posse some lyrics that were as explicit as a Saturday morning cartoon.
WATCH:
Fivio is a Giants faithful himself, previously spotted on New York’s sideline dapping up star running back Saquon Barkley. He teased on his Twitter account Tuesday that he was hitting the studio with Manning.
As for Shaun O’Hara, his blazing feature on the track may be credited to his post-retirement work as an NFL Network analyst.
Notorious E.L.I.’s always carried ice in his veins, which makes his merciless delivery on the track not much of a surprise.
Here are celebrities you probably didn’t know were Giants fans, as relayed by Giants Wire:
- Hugh Jackman
- Queen Latifah
- George R.R. Martin
- Tom Cruise
- Busta Rhymes
- Artie Lange
- Alyssa Milano
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
- Lady Gaga
- Daniel Radcliffe (known by his stage name, Harry Potter)
- Joe LaCava
