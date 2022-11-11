Giants Legend Eli Manning Teases Hot New Hip-Hop Track; Goes Nuclear On The Mic

It ain’t no lie; E.L.I.’s that guy.

New York Giants legend and fourth-quarter comeback king Eli Manning hopped on the mic to spit bars on a brand-new anthem for Giants Nation.

“1 on 3” by the New York Hip Hoppers — led by rapper Fivio Foreign, featuring Manning and ex-Giants guard Shaun O’Hara — was teased Thursday — expected for release Friday.

Sporting a CELINE banana yellow hoodie and a fuzzy bucket hat, Eli fed his hip-hop posse some lyrics that were as explicit as a Saturday morning cartoon.

WATCH:

Hottest track of the year dropping soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yxg2zi7Aor — New York Giants (@Giants) November 9, 2022

This “1 On 3” remix is fiiiiire 🔥



Watch: https://t.co/9F9obe2ASu pic.twitter.com/7h0cbKX7mB — New York Giants (@Giants) November 10, 2022

Fivio is a Giants faithful himself, previously spotted on New York’s sideline dapping up star running back Saquon Barkley. He teased on his Twitter account Tuesday that he was hitting the studio with Manning.

Fivio Foreign and Saquon Barkley at the Giants game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9L4DcyPVG6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 27, 2022

I’m goin to the studio w Eli Manning 😂🔥🔥 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) November 8, 2022

As for Shaun O’Hara, his blazing feature on the track may be credited to his post-retirement work as an NFL Network analyst.

Notorious E.L.I.’s always carried ice in his veins, which makes his merciless delivery on the track not much of a surprise.

🎶The “Big Blue Drip” droppin soon🎶 •Chains were 🧊

•Beats were 🔥

•Tequila was WARM 😂 @FivioForeign Is a BOSS & def an OL at 💙 #1On3 @EliManning https://t.co/FRDItuwHYM — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) November 10, 2022

Out of context Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/EUumR7efMC — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) November 9, 2022

Eli Manning iced out with Fivio Foreign 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oWnwEFmfOt — Brendan (@lgiantsl) November 9, 2022

