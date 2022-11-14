New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager put on for his city on Sunday. The 25-year-old caught his first NFL touchdown against Houston and celebrated by paying homage to Baltimore.

Lawrence Cager #83 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Cager, who played three years at Miami before transferring to Georgia, went undrafted in 2020 before bouncing around between the Jets and Browns during his first two years in the league. The 6-foot-5, 239-pound pass-catcher played wide receiver throughout his entire career but made the switch to tight end while with Gang Green earlier this year.

Although Cager was waived by the Jets on October 15th, he didn’t have to go far. The Giants picked him up three days later and signed him to the practice squad.

He was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday’s game against the Texans and made an immediate impact. Midway through the first quarter, Daniel Jones took the snap on 2nd-and-goal from the 9-yard-line.

The fourth-year quarterback faked the handoff on the play-action and rolled out to his left. As he did, Cager pulled back across the line and ran in stride with Jones before the latter flipped it out to the former in space.

Cager caught the pass, turned up field, and ran through a Houston defensive back en route to six. After crossing the goal line for his first NFL touchdown, he went out of the back of the end zone and hit a dance that might look familiar to the TikTok users of the world. It also hit home for B’More.

Strong start 🙌



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/d9KvqEQo19 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2022

Lawrence Cager hit the Park Heights Strut!

Chances are, if you have scrolled through TikTok in the past few months, you have likely stumbled upon at least one video of the Park Heights Strut, more simply known as the Baltimore Strut.

The 19,000+ videos show people dancing the Park Heights Strut to an ear-catching Djzayy mix of “Free Mind” by rising Nigerian superstar, Tems. Here are a few examples:

The dance originated in Northwest Baltimore in a part of town called Park Heights, hence the name. It has been around for years, but it really took off online over the last few months.

Cager, who was born and raised in West Baltimore, showed out for his hometown after scoring his first-career touchdown on the professional level. Pretty awesome moment for him and the city.