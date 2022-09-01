The Problem With Kenny Golladay: He Runs Routes ‘With The Stiffness Of A Mannequin’

The Giants made a lot of bad moves under previous general manager Dave Gettleman. The worst might have been signing Kenny Golladay.

During 2021 free agency, the Giants spent around $200 million. They awarded $174 million to just three players: cornerback Adoree Jackson, defensive lineman Leonard Williams and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Dave Gettleman knew his seat was warm entering the season and felt that spending the ownership’s money was the best way to buy wins and keep his job.

It didn’t work. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 and head coach Joe Judge was fired. Gettleman eventually announced his “retirement,” although some in the media felt it was an announcement to simply save face; it really was a firing.

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. (Getty Images)

The most expensive WR room in 2022 at $40,152,615 is the Giants, and Golladay is leading the charge with a $21,150,000 cap hit. That’s the most of any wide receiver in the NFL this season.

The Problem With Kenny Golladay

The problem with Kenny Golladay isn’t just his cap hit, but also his performance on the field. Golladay caught only 37 passes in 14 starts last season. In this preseason, he also showed lack of effort in blocking and had drops.

Kenny Golladay started the 3rd game of the preseason just to do this (nothing) on the first offensive snap pic.twitter.com/inORZJKRCL — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) August 28, 2022

3rd down and…. Kenny Golladay drops it. pic.twitter.com/u5nLX1nZ7h — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 11, 2022

According to a report by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Golladay “has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin.”

Combine that with his poor play, and Golladay should’ve probably been released by now. However, the Giants can’t release him because they’ll owe him $14.45 million in cap space this season and they’ll eat $35.6 million in dead money overall.