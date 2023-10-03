Brian Daboll Throws Tablet In Disgust After Daniel Jones Throws Pick 6

Videos by OutKick

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t pleased with Daniel Jones’ pitiful performance Monday night against Seattle.

The Seahawks dominated the Giants 24-3, and Daniel Jones finished with 203 passing yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. It was a horrible game for the Giants QB, and Daboll lost his cool following a pick six to make it a three possession game in the third quarter.

Daboll was so disgusted by Jones’ interception that he tossed a tablet in frustration after talking with the Giants QB.

The head coach of the team was visibly frustrated, deflated and upset as the Giants fell to 1-3 on the season.

Brian Daboll throws the tablet in disgust at Daniel Jones.



Daniel Jones missed a wide open Darren Waller in the back corner on the pick 6.



pic.twitter.com/xuDIT2qjl5 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 3, 2023

Frustrations boil over as the Seahawks run through the Giants and Daniel Jones.

Brian Daboll’s emotions and attitude likely mirror many New York Giants fans. The team is awful, and Daniel Jones isn’t going anywhere.

The team signed him to a $160 million extension that includes $92 million in guaranteed money. He can’t be traded, and it’s hard to imagine the former Duke star will be benched considering what he’s being paid.

Daniel Jones and the Giants got crushed by the Seahawk, and Brian Daboll’s frustration boiled over. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Despite getting a massive payday, Jones has two passing touchdowns to six interceptions on the season and a QBR of 37.0. He’s also averaging an abysmal 191.25 passing yards a game. Does his contract seem like money well-spent? Absolutely not.

With the game still in New York’s grasp and the Giants seemingly on the verge of scoring, Jones threw a disgusting pick six that more or less put it away.

Yeah, I’d probably throw a tablet too.

Daniel Jones played awful against the Seattle Seahawks. He had a brutal pick six. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Giants fans the rest of the season. It certainly seems like you’re going to need it.