Giants Announcer Dave Flemming Forced To Work As Team’s Batboy For Fantasy Football Punishment

Videos by OutKick

Fantasy sports leagues are equal parts entertainment and punishment. It’s a strong custom for fantasy leagues to implement discipline for whoever finishes last by the season’s end. During the San Francisco Giants’ contest against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Giants announcer Dave Flemming paid the piper after finishing last in his fantasy football league.

As punishment, he played the role of batboy for three innings of the game.

Wearing a full batboy uniform and scurrying around looking for baseballs for three innings frankly, doesn’t sound bad as a last-place punishment. But Flemming confessed that it did require a physical toll.

“I gotta hustle, man,” Flemming said, speaking with Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper. “You do not want to get in the way of the game. So I’m hustling … I’m going to be icing down after this, I may not make it up [to the booth] for the fourth inning.”

The 47-year-old announcer has been calling Giants games on television and radio since 2003. Flemming didn’t play any type of good luck charm as the Rays buried the Giants, 10-1.

SF Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming is on bay boy duty tonight due to finishing last in fantasy football. pic.twitter.com/YgdCENVexW — Barrett Sports Media (@BSMStaff) August 15, 2023

Regular Giants batboy Austin Ginn warned Flemming of incoming pain after the brisk session.

“He’s going to be feeling the burn later,” Ginn said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize it, but the pitch clock has made things a lot different. You have to move pretty fast.”

Flemming’s embarrassment and sweat were great reminders of the incoming fantasy football season. Life’s good when football and fantasy are back in full swing. Not even Flemming can deny that.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 03: Broadcaster Dave Flemming looks on before a MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 3, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)