Giants Agree To Terms With Veteran Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

As expected, the Giants are bringing in a veteran to compliment starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York intends to ink Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $17 million deal with $8.5 million guaranteed. The move makes Taylor one of highest paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Former Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million with the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Taylor, 32, spent 2021 with the Texans and started six games. Houston went 2-4 in his starts, with Taylor throwing for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 60.7% passing. He added 151 yards and three scores on the ground.

Having made 53 starts with one Pro Bowl appearance in his career, Taylor should be a reliable option should Jones go down with an injury, or if his play dips. Jones missed the final six games this past season with a neck injury and the Giants went 0-6 in those contests.

The Giants were previously rumored to have interest in free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky instead signed a two-year, $14.25 million deal with the Steelers Monday to compete for their starting quarterback job.

