Gianno Caldwell Calls Out Restaurant That Kicked Him Out For Political Views

Ah, the tolerant left. Until you dare have an opinion that’s different from theirs.
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was asked to leave a restaurant in North Miami on Saturday morning because his political views “don’t align” with those of the owners.
The owner of Paradis Books and Bread approached Caldwell and his group to say that they were not welcome in her restaurant. Caldwell said he asked if he had said something “triggering” to the owner. She explained that their politics just do not align.
The next day, Caldwell appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” to discuss the incident. He said the discussion in question was benign.
He simply answered questions like, “Are you a conservative?” and “How do you like working over at Fox News?”
Then, he talked with the group about his brother, who was gunned down in Chicago last year.
“I was on Capitol Hill just the other week talking to members of Congress about violent crime in America and trying to get justice for my brother and other victims of violent crime,” he said.
The restaurant owner, however, claims Caldwell’s conversation interrupted their safe space.
Caldwell said he felt the situation resembled the ‘Jim Crow South’
He said conservatives — namely, black conservatives — have a target on their backs.
“This situation reminds me of something that MLK said in 1963, a very simple truth,” Caldwell said. “He said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And what I experienced yesterday, me and some of my neighbors, who I’m just getting to know, was an injustice. It was a grave injustice.”
Now, you can agree or disagree with the Jim Crow thing. Regardless, there’s an obvious double standard at play.
The people who applaud this restaurant for kicking out Caldwell are the same people who want to force bakers to make cakes that go against their religious beliefs.
If you want businesses to discriminate based on politics, cool. But you can’t have it both ways.
There is every indication that this sort of divisive crap is only going to get WORSE. The woke terrorists continue to be emboldened by “the media” and by the current administration.