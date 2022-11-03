Giannis Gave Everyone On The Bucks His New Sneakers

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the giving mood on Wednesday. He spent part of practice bringing everyone on the team and organization a free pair of sneakers.

The six-foot-eleven NBA Champion clearly celebrated “The Season of Giving,” a few weeks early. Video of Giannis hand delivering his new Nike Zoom Freak 4 kicks to players and Bucks employees went viral yesterday.

Had to hook up the team with some Zoom Freak 4's!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IvlfOEW4Jg — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 2, 2022 Giannis and his stack of Nikes.

NIKE ZOOM FREAK 4 SNEAKERS COST AROUND $130

The video is actually kind of hilarious. Giannis showcases his personality and comes across as just a fun guy to hang out with.

We also learn that despite Bucks center Bobby Portis being six-foot-eleven, he only wears a size 9 shoe! Some players ripped into each other saying that the sneakers may make you run faster, but won’t make you shoot better.

Giannis would have something to say about that. He is currently averaging 33.8 points per game.

Giannis is making sure people are wearing his shoes by any means necessary. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KVPAzvvJn2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 2, 2022

Giannis’s new sneakers go for $130 and are available everywhere now. They come in different colors and are sure to be a big hit since Giannis continues to be one of the most dominant forces in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking to repeat last year’s NBA Championship. They remain the NBA’s only undefeated team this season at 7-0.