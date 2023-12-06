Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Perfect Reaction To Learning About His In-Season Tournament Cash Prize

Videos by OutKick

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a massive cash prize for advancing to the semifinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament (IST). But he didn’t know that fact until a postgame interview.

The Milwaukee Bucks big man propelled his team to a dominant 146-122 win over the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals of the IST. He dropped 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists – just another average night for one of the NBA’s best players.

But winning in the IST is even more special for the teams and players involved. There’s an extra perk for being one of the last four teams standing. Each player on a semifinal team of the IST gets a $100,000 cash prize just for advancing that far. Good thing too, because all four teams will travel to Las Vegas for a chance to win the tournament – the perfect place to waste all that money.

Antetokounmpo’s Reaction To Learning About Cash Prize Was Too Good

But Antetokounmpo didn’t know that beating the Knicks meant he’d get that significant financial windfall. TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg told the big man the great news after the game, and he was utterly shocked.

Greenberg mentioned that “The Greek Freak” could gamble a little more easily now that he had some disposable income. Once Antetokounmpo heard he’d won some extra money, he expressed the excitement of a kid who just learned he got his favorite toy at Christmas.

“Are we getting money now? We’ve got some money? Hey, the rich get richer,” Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis didn't know about the In-Season Tournament prize money 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rzAiYjViLC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2023

This is peak content. He’s basically saying: “Oh, you mean winning in this tournament means I get more money that the millions I’d already make playing this game? Sweet!” It’s too good.

His innocent surprise from learning this news is truly hilarious. And if he and the Bucks can defeat the Indiana Pacers tomorrow, they’ll get $200,000 apiece for making it to the finals. If they win the whole, they’ll get $500,000.

Gosh, it must be great to play basketball for a living. The rich truly do get richer.