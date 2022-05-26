Giannis Antetokounmpo After Dining In West Hollywood: ‘This City Is Not For Me’

Inflation is hitting Americans hard in all walks of life, including those who make millions playing a sport.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed a night out on the town with his family in West Hollywood Wednesday and couldn’t help but feel the weight of his wallet shrink after dining at Catch.

The two-time NBA MVP, who is currently on a five-year, $228.2 million deal with Milwaukee, admitted that while his food was “incredible,” it put a nice dent in his wallet.

“Expensive, expensive,” he said, via TMZ Sports. “This city is not for me.”

It’s unclear what Antetokounmpo ordered exactly, but one look at the menu reveals he ain’t lying. Say you wanted a nice shrimp cocktail, for example. Catch is your place, but it’ll cost you $27, expect this isn’t your jumbo platter from Costco, oh no. We’re talking just THREE jumbo cocktail shrimp. Good luck spreading that amongst your family.

Antetokounmpo, 27, can surely afford any meal, in any city with a contract like his, but it’s worth noting he doesn’t appear to be a big spender — at least on food. Just one day after lifting up the Larry O’Brien trophy as NBA world champions, Antetokounmpo famously drove through the Chick-fil-A drive thru to order exactly 50 chicken nuggets.

Several Chick-fil-A locations are now offering the "50-50," inspired by Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Half Sprite, Half Chick-fil-A Lemonade 🥤



The drink is inspired by Giannis's special order in Brookfield, Wisconsin following the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/fGhfVuBOkf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 23, 2021

Chances are his next meals may very well come from that same Chick-fil-A in Brookfield, Wisconsin, after spending some time dining in Los Angeles.

Screen grab courtesy of TMZ Sports.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.