Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected For Worst Technical Foul Call Of All Time

Just what the failing NBA needed … terrible officiating.

The most egregious technical foul televised in an NBA game in recent memory happened Wednesday night. A ridiculous tech was called on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the two-time MVP exited the game early.

Antotokounmpo earned his second technical of the game after finishing a fast break with a dunk on Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

Antetokounmpo — who’s one of the rare likable characters in the NBA — celebrated in Stewart’s face after the emphatic dunk, and the ref responded with a tech on Giannis.

Fans were apoplectic and booed the officiating crew at the Bucks-Pistons matchup.

One principle in sports remains true: penalizing a player for taunting is SOFT. The call warrants an investigation into whether the referee has close friends in Vegas.

This also falls on Giannis, who earned the initial technical in the first quarter of the game for lesser reasons.

“Ref said, ‘I got the Pistons covering, you gotta go Giannis,'” one X user reacted.

The Bucks should be able to put away the lowly Pistons without the Greek Freek. Giannis exited the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He left with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score in front of Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on November 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score in front of Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on November 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks sits next to fans after being ejected during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on November 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)