GG Jackson Has Ja Morant’s Name Stitched Into NBA Draft Jacket Before Being Picked By Grizzlies

GG Jackson was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 45th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Based on his outfit, it seems as if the South Carolina product was destined to become a Grizzly.

Jackson didn’t make the trip to Brooklyn to take in the NBA Draft in person as it was a bit of a toss up on whether or not he’d be drafted or go undrafted and sign with a team shortly after. He had his name called during the second round, which gave him the opportunity to show off his baby-blue suit.

Not only does the light-blue match Memphis’ own, but inside of Jackson’s suit was Ja Morant’s name.

The 6-foot-9 forward hails from the Palmetto State, just like Morant, and paid his respects to every player who has made it to the league from South Carolina.

A look at @_ggjackson custom NBA Draft night jacket made by @BPSkinner. The names on the inside are SC natives who were drafted in the NBA, including fellow @GamecockMBB product @AlexEnglish_2. pic.twitter.com/pvhUxMkYrA — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) June 23, 2023

In his one season at South Carolina, Jackson averaged 15.4 points per game while scoring 20 or more points in 11 games as a freshman. He dropped on the draft boards of most teams due to his inconsistency last season with the Gamecocks, but undoubtedly showed flashes that he could put together a strong career at the professional level.

As for Jackson and Morant linking up, that will have to come outside of Memphis team facilities as Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the season, without pay, after flashing a gun on Instagram Live for the second time in just a few months.

