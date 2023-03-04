Get What You Asked For: Mets Fans Troll MLB’s New Pitch Clock In Hilarious Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Upon further review, I love Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock.

Why?

Because I love chaos.

And thanks to a group of New York Mets fans, we can expect this hilarious trolling to continue throughout the season.

Mets fans are now incorrectly counting down the pitch clock to try and trick the opposing pitcher into thinking he has less time left than he actually does. pic.twitter.com/H3cnfwPFYi — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 3, 2023

I mean come on that’s pretty funny. Lame, yes – but it still gave me a chuckle.

PITCHERS AND BATTERS HAVE A TIMER THIS YEAR

Under baseball’s new rules this season, a pitcher has 20 seconds (15 with a runner on base) to throw the ball once receiving it from the umpire or catcher. Subsequently, the batter has to be ready with 8 seconds left.

The result? A pitcher is pretty much gunning a pitch every couple of seconds. It’s made the game a bit more entertaining – and definitely a lot faster paced.

But with pitchers now having to get rid of their lifelong pitching routines of maybe walking around the mound, using a resin bag or adjusting their hat before they throw to get a better grip on the ball, there comes a lot more stress trying to keep up with the new pitch clock.

Add to it some Mets fans purposely counting down the wrong numbers? Hilarious, juvenile fun.

holy crap quickest strikeout in baseball history 😮 pic.twitter.com/qozT78jnmW — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 2, 2023

MLB WANTS QUICKER GAMES

I can only imagine how trolling like the phony countdown is going to be in regular season games when people start getting absolutely hammered. Players have to deal with fans calling them out and messing with them, but to now do something that could actually have an effect on the game?! Should be fun to watch.

It’s like the equivalent of fans behind the basket trying to throw off a player shooting a foul shot.

I remember being in high school and purposely counting down with my smart-aleck friends the wrong time at the end of a basketball game, causing the opponent’s to shoot the ball way too early and us winning in the end.

Hey, we were punks, what do you expect. Trolling is part of being a sports fan.

I spoke with former Red Sox Kevin Millar about the new MLB rules and he said former Oriole Steve Trachsel would have been cut from taking so long.



Shared a hilarious story of him throwing over THREE TIMES to try and pick off Frank Thomas, who wasn't going anywhere. @Traxxx46 😂 pic.twitter.com/rZBoOfixlw — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) March 2, 2023

But now with a clock and a high-stressed environment? Ohh, boy.

If a player gives up two walks in a row and only has 15-seconds to get his head straight and keep pitching the ball, and on top of that fans may be messing with him by shouting out the wrong numbers? Get ready for the inevitable meltdown.

You just know a pitcher is going to snap at some fans if this keeps happening.

Major League Baseball desperately wanted a more entertaining product. They might have just gotten it.